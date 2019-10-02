Upstate schools participate in International Walk to School Day

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Students around the Upstate participated in International Walk to School Day on Wednesday.

According to a news release, more than 200 International Walk to School Day activities were planned around the country as part of the Safe Kids Walk This Way pedestrian safety program, which is sponsored by FedEx.

Jesse Boyd Elementary in Spartanburg and Abner Creek Academy in Duncan were among many schools to take part in the Walk to School Day festivities.

At Abner Creek, students were seen carrying colorful signs reading, “We’re going on a hike!” and were all smiles during the event.