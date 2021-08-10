Upstate schools partner with Clemson, Tri-County Tech on accelerated pathway for education majors

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University College of Education, Tri-County Technical College and multiple Upstate school districts have will offer a pathway from high school to a degree in education from Clemson University.

The schools involved are in Anderson One, Anderson Two, Anderson Three, Anderson Four, Anderson Five, Oconee County and Pickens County school districts.

This partnership is also called “Expressway to Tiger Town.” Clemson, Tri-County Technical College and the participating school districts will work together to identify, support and prepare students for a career as an educator.

For more information on the pathway students can take, visit the Clemson website here.