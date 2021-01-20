Upstate senior living community receives COVID-19 vaccine

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Over the last several weeks, thousands of nursing home staff and residents across the upstate have received their COVID-19 vaccine.

This morning residents at Maple Brook Terrace Retirement Community received their first dose of the shot.

The community was among the first to enroll in the CDC’s national COVID-19 vaccine program called the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care (LTC) Program. Seniors were able to book their appointments and receive their shots through Prisma Health.

Residents and staff said this is something they’ve been anticipating for a while now and brings them great relief.

“I just think it’s going to bring a better sense of security to know everyone who’s living here and working here is vaccinated and protected. We can protect those that want to come here and live,” Carol Babbitt, executive director at Maple Brook Terrace Retirement Community said.

Directors say they’re still working to get their community staff vaccinated sometime within the next month.