Upstate seniors turn the pandemic into a ‘glam-demic’ with a day full of glamour

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s been almost a year since some vulnerable seniors in the Upstate have seen their loved ones in person due to the pandemic, but nursing home staff continues to find ways to make isolation interesting.

Staff and residents at South Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation spent their morning covered in glitz, glam and glitter.

Residents got their hair and makeup done by staff members, then they were styled with props and fun accessories such as wigs, sunglasses and feather boas.

After they were all dolled up, they participated in a photoshoot which captured their excitement and joy.

Staff said they hoped this event gave residents a glimpse of happiness during such a tough time.

“It’s great being able to channel the idea that our residents come first. A lot of them have not seen their families and we have become their family members. We just want to do all we can for them,” Kirby Cheeks activities director at south point

Staff said the residents haven’t seen their loved ones since March of last year but they plan to share the photos they took today with family members and friends.