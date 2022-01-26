Upstate sheriff’s office says string of break-ins could be preventable

ANDERSON, S.C (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said more than a dozen cars have been broken into over the last few weeks. In every single case, deputies said, the car was unlocked.

The sheriff’s office caught two of the thieves last week.

“Those two people were charged with at least eight counts of breaking in a motor vehicle,” said Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer JT Foster. “We recovered somewhere in the neighborhood of $10,000 worth of property.”

However, they’re looking for more suspects who allegedly broke into cars over the last couple of days.

“We’ll be following up on leads and waiting on the evidence to come back, hopefully we’ll get someone else in jail,” said Foster.

Deputies say a lot of times, neighborhoods are the target.

“The criminals are able to move from house to house to house, a lot of times it’s two, maybe three people working together,” Foster said.

Once they get in the neighborhoods, their second target, unlocked cars.

“They canvass the area, they walk up, they grab the doorhandle. If it’s unlocked, they go through it. If it’s locked, they move on.”

The sheriff’s office said that’s why it’s so important to make sure you’re diligent about locking your car before going inside.

“If you make yourself a harder target, a lot of times, these criminals are just going to bypass you. After they check that door handle, they’re going to move on,” Foster said. “So, removing your valuables and locking that door, every night, during the day if you work third shift or second shift.”

Foster said these areas are in their Keep Check, which means they will increase patrol for the time being.

If you are a victim of one of these break-ins, the sheriff’s office said to call their non-emergency line to file a report immediately.