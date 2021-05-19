Upstate skateboard coalition’s push to create free skatepark in Greenville gaining traction

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s a push to create an official free skatepark in Greenville. It has been a mission in the works for years but is now gaining more momentum, including from some big name skaters like Tony Hawk.

It’s a hobby and profession skaters told 7 News, sometimes carries a bad rap.

But beyond the wire fence at a DIY skatepark off of Buncombe Road in Greenville, sits a safe haven for skateboarders in the Upstate.

“When I’m skating, I don’t have to worry about anything else,” said Skateboarder, Logan Parvis.

For skaters like Logan Parvis, it’s his only free option in Greenville right now.

However, Adrian Gallardo and his team are trying to change that.

“The size Greenville is it’s not just one, we could probably stand to have three or four,” said Director of the Upstate SC Skatepark Coalition, Adrian Gallardo.

He has been pushing for years to give kids another venue to become part of a large community.

“There’s people skating everywhere in Greenville, we’ve been consistently busy. This year has been one of our busiest years,” Gallardo told us.

Their mission to create a free skatepark in town is gaining attention from Tony Hawk.

“Tony Hawk, the Michael Jordan of the skateboard world, having him even say ‘Greenville’ and building a skatepark, I think holds a little bit of weight,” said Justin Sharpe with the Upstate SC Skatepark Coalition.

They’re looking at a handful of potential locations in Greenville now, but the details behind it all are still in the early phases.

“Businesses have offered future places to bring the skateparks to so that’s really great but what we want to do, we want to partner with the city. We want the city to guide us too,” said Kyle Sizemore from the Upstate SC Skatepark Coalition.

Until that goal is achieved, skaters like Parvis plan to keep grinding and waiting for another safe haven.

What’s next in this push, leaders with the coalition told 7 News, they’re finalizing some proposals now to bring to city leaders.