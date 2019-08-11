Upstate soldier laid to rest with full military honors

TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) – On Saturday, family and friends laid to rest soldier in the U.S Army.

Dozens of people filled the pews of McFarland Funeral Chapel in Tryon to honor SGT. Roderick Lynn Wilkins.

Wilkins was laid to rest with full military honors.

“I probably can’t ever truly get over this,” said one family member.

The Spartanburg native graduated from Polk County High School in 2002. After graduation, Wilkins joined the Army and served 4 tours in Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan.

At the end of July, he passed away in the Netherlands while serving on active duty.

“I think we can all admit that Roderick had probably one of the most beautiful smiles we’ve ever seen. He was always lit up. He has a laugh and an energy that really and truly could brighten a dark room,” said a childhood friend member during the service.

“He’d be the life of the party. That smile he had would light a room up to change everything about a situation,” said a friend during the funeral.

Family members say above all Wilkins loved his wife Sherry and 2 daughters Shalyn and Aslyn.