GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It will likely be a full house at the Spartanburg Soup Kitchen this Christmas weekend.

“It could be anywhere from 600 to 700 or more,” said Lou Sartor, the Executive Director of the Spartanburg Soup Kitchen.

Sartor said she expects many people to arrive on both Saturday and Sunday.

“Holidays never take a break,” said Sartor. “We will be here to make sure everybody gets fed.”

The meals served will come with all the traditional fixings. Sartor said this is the first year the soup kitchen will serve turkey on Christmas Eve, thanks to donations from the community.

“Whoever comes in here, they will feel the love,” said Sartor. “That to me is the most important thing is for people to feel the love.”

In Greenville, Project Host is preparing to serve a big meal Sunday.

“We’re going to do a smoked turkey breast – just trying to make it nice and special for Christmas,” said Tobin Simpson, the CEO of Project Host.

Their pantry is stocked. Simpson said they are ready to welcome people in.

“You’re meeting people at some of the lowest points in their lives sometimes,” said Simpson. “To be able to offer that love in the form of a hot meal is super important.”

While those hot meals are served every week, they hope the meals prepared this weekend will come with a side of love and Christmas cheer.

“As we end 2022 and go into 2023, there’s something that we should all carry over – that hope will be on the horizon for everybody,” said Sartor.

Project Host will serve their Christmas meal Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen will be open at 11:30 Saturday and Sunday.