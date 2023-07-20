UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A store owner was found guilty of distribution of marijuana by a jury in Union County.

On July 11, Yasser Hizam Alkadri was brought to trial in reference to illegal narcotics and vapes being sold from Union Tobacco and Vapor.

The Union Public Safety Department said the investigation began in 2021 when investigators received several complaints including the sale of illegal items to minors in the community.

Agents said, during the investigation, an undercover officer entered the business and purchased illegal narcotics from Alkadri.

The purchased item was discovered to be Delta-9 THC at a value greater than 1%, which, per the hemp farming bill, is marijuana and considered illegal, investigators said.

Alkadri was charged with distribution of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Officials said Alkadri was offered opportunities to avoid a trial and possible felony record but he refused.

Due to the guilty verdict, per the City of Union Ordinance, the business license for Union Tobacco and Vapor was revoked.

The trial was conducted by the Union County General Sessions Court.