Upstate student heads to national spelling bee competition

1  of  72
Closings and Delays
Advent Children's Center Anderson Co. School District 1 Anderson Co. School District 3 Anderson Co. School District 4 Anderson County DSN Board ADP Any Lab Test Now - Greenville Asheville Christian Academy Asheville City Schools Brookwood Preschool Academy Buncombe County Schools Burke County Schools Calhoun Falls Charter School Charles Lea Center Clemson Episcopal Day School Early Learning Center, Anderson Mill Rd Baptist Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC Fairview Baptist Weekday Preschool First Baptist Spartanburg - Weekday Preschool Foothills Nephrology Fruitland Baptist Bible College GMH Services Graham County Schools Greenwood Co. District 52 Harmony House Childcare Development Center Haywood County Schools Henderson County Schools His Kids East Flat Rock Jackson County Schools Kids Konnection Childcare,Inc. La Petite Academy Lake Lure Classical Academy Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Macon County Schools Madison County Schools - NC McDowell County Transit Mitchell County Schools Montessori Academy - Spartanburg Montessori School of Anderson Montessori West Mside Weekday Preschool New Day Clubhouse New Horizon Family Dental Care Oakbrook Preparatory School Oconee County Courthouse Oconee County Government Offices Pelham Vision Center Pickens County Schools Rockie Bull Allstate Insurance Agency Senior Centers of Cherokee County, Inc. Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Co School Districts Spartanburg Co. District 3 Springs Christian Day School St. James Methodist. Kindergarten St. Marys Catholic School St. Matthews Episcopal Preschool St. Paul UMC Preschool Swenson & Associates Tender Loving Care - Laurens The Diamond Child Development Center The Mountain Community School-Hendersonville The Prass Company Real Estate Transylvania County Schools Trinity Childrens Center Trinity Preschool Tyger River Children's Center Union County Council on Aging Upstate Montessori Academy US Renal Care/Dialysis - Lyman West Anderson Church of God Westside Dermatology Wilkins Opticians

Upstate student heads to national spelling bee competition

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Amazing” is the word Kevin Trimble, father of the Upstate’s newest spelling bee champion, used to describe his son’s newest accomplishment.

11-year-old Joel Trimble won first place in the 2020 USC Upstate Regional Spelling Bee this past Saturday, which means he will advance to the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee competition in May.

The regional spelling bee included students from third to eighth grade from over 70 schools in the Upstate.

Last year Trimble finished top three but he made it his mission this year to take home the first place trophy.

“It’s really amazing to see him grow because last year he did the spelling bee again and one word stumped him but it was a tough fight. He said to me ‘well dad you know next year I’m going to get it’ and I said ‘alright son’. Sure enough this year he knocked it out the ballpark, ” said Kevin Trimble.

The sixth-grade Berry Shoals Intermediate School student said being a winner is not as easy as it looks but he told 7 News his secrets to winning.

“Be good in school kids and don’t play too much video games, study hard and read lots of books,” said Joel Trimble.

The winner parents couldn’t be more proud and support from the community keeps pouring in from every direction.

“On our hallway at school there’s this poster that says congratulations Joel we are so proud of you,” said Joel.

For more information on how you can help Joel Trimble in his spelling be journey please visit his Go Fund Me page to help him travel to Washington, D.C. in May.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store