Upstate student heads to national spelling bee competition

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Amazing” is the word Kevin Trimble, father of the Upstate’s newest spelling bee champion, used to describe his son’s newest accomplishment.

11-year-old Joel Trimble won first place in the 2020 USC Upstate Regional Spelling Bee this past Saturday, which means he will advance to the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee competition in May.

The regional spelling bee included students from third to eighth grade from over 70 schools in the Upstate.

Last year Trimble finished top three but he made it his mission this year to take home the first place trophy.

“It’s really amazing to see him grow because last year he did the spelling bee again and one word stumped him but it was a tough fight. He said to me ‘well dad you know next year I’m going to get it’ and I said ‘alright son’. Sure enough this year he knocked it out the ballpark, ” said Kevin Trimble.

The sixth-grade Berry Shoals Intermediate School student said being a winner is not as easy as it looks but he told 7 News his secrets to winning.

“Be good in school kids and don’t play too much video games, study hard and read lots of books,” said Joel Trimble.

The winner parents couldn’t be more proud and support from the community keeps pouring in from every direction.

“On our hallway at school there’s this poster that says congratulations Joel we are so proud of you,” said Joel.

For more information on how you can help Joel Trimble in his spelling be journey please visit his Go Fund Me page to help him travel to Washington, D.C. in May.