Upstate student made Snapchat post threatening school, district officials say

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 03:04 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 03:04 PM EDT

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) - Officials say a student at Florence Chapel Middle School made threats against the school on social media, Sunday.

According to Spartanburg County School District Five, the student made a post on Snapchat with included a written threat of violence against students and staff at the school.

Law enforcement has opened an investigation into the threats after the school resource officer was notified.

The district says the student has been removed from campus pending a disciplinary hearing.

District Five released a statement saying:

"In this age of school violence across the country, we want to remind all District Five students of the consequences of their words. When it comes to school safety, there is no such thing as a joke. District Five takes all threats seriously, investigates them, and any students involved will be disciplined, and prosecuted when appropriate."

 

