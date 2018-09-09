Upstate student made Snapchat post threatening school, district officials say

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) - Officials say a student at Florence Chapel Middle School made threats against the school on social media, Sunday.

According to Spartanburg County School District Five, the student made a post on Snapchat with included a written threat of violence against students and staff at the school.

Law enforcement has opened an investigation into the threats after the school resource officer was notified.

The district says the student has been removed from campus pending a disciplinary hearing.

District Five released a statement saying: