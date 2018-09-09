Upstate student made Snapchat post threatening school, district officials say
SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) - Officials say a student at Florence Chapel Middle School made threats against the school on social media, Sunday.
According to Spartanburg County School District Five, the student made a post on Snapchat with included a written threat of violence against students and staff at the school.
Law enforcement has opened an investigation into the threats after the school resource officer was notified.
The district says the student has been removed from campus pending a disciplinary hearing.
District Five released a statement saying:
"In this age of school violence across the country, we want to remind all District Five students of the consequences of their words. When it comes to school safety, there is no such thing as a joke. District Five takes all threats seriously, investigates them, and any students involved will be disciplined, and prosecuted when appropriate."
Top Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- SC Gov. declares state of emergency in preparation for Florence
- Man charged with sex crime at nursing home in Spartanburg Co.
- Spartanburg Co. deputies investigating after drive-by shooting
- Upstate student made Snapchat post threatening school, district officials say
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Latest: Threat rising of storm surge, inland flooding
- The Latest: Moderate leader calls on Swedish PM to resign
- Escada honors the high-energy horse that gave it the name
- Spartanburg Co. deputies investigating after drive-by shooting