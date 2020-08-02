Upstate summer camp hosts drive-by parade

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- For years, Camp Courage, started by doctors at Prisma Health, has provided kids with cancer and blood disorders a fun summer camp experience.

This year, they had to close the gates because of COVID-19, but that didn’t stop them from making their campers feel special.

Camp counselors and Prisma doctors hosted a drive-through parade.

The campers that drove through today not only saw their counselors but also got a bag full of crafts to do at home. The camp staff said this was a way to make it feel as normal as possible.

One former camper, Sydney Clark, who is now healthy and working as a camp staff member, says she hopes to mkae campers feel the same way her counselors did.

“Having cancer or going through something like this, you have to be incredibly safe and careful and stay at home,” Clark said. “Camp is like the one time you get to go out and not worry about all those things and so it’s really special that we get to do this for the campers and show them that they’re still loved.”

Staff at Camp Courage told us that they hope they can go back to what a normal week would look like by next summer, but they know taking precautions in the pandemic is necessary especially for kids with underlying conditions.