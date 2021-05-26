Upstate Summer Camps make a comeback

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate summer camps are making a comeback. Find a list of camps still open for registration in our area below:

GREENVILLE:

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate – Greenville:

PRESCHOOL AGE CAMP Half Day Only: 9AM-12PM or 1PM-4PM $150 (members) and $175 (non-members)

ELEMENTARY AGE CAMPS Half Day Only: 9AM-12PM or 1PM-4PM $150 (members) and $175 (non-members)

Full Day: 9AM-4PM (Includes Lunch Bunch) $300 (members) and $350 (non-members)

Lunch Bunch Hour Add-On: 12PM-1PM$30/Camper for half day campers only (only at TCMU-Greenville)



YMCA of Greenville Summer Day Camp:

So many options offered here. They even include information on financial assistance.

Full list of options can be found here.



YMCA Camp Greenville:

Hugely popular. Generations of children have attended what’s become a tradition in the Upstate.

More info can be found here.



Trail Blazer Survival School Summer Camp – Simpsonville

From backpacking to hiking to fishing, this camp offers an outdoors experience for the kiddos.

More info can be found here.



Roper Mountain Science Center

Another popular place for summer camps.

Full list can be found here.



SPARTANBURG:

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate – Spartanburg:

PRESCHOOL AGE CAMP Half Day Only: 9AM-12PM $150 (members) and $175 (non-members)



Inman Theatre Drama Camp:

Three 7-day camps in June 2021, producing Alice in Wonderland. For ages 7-13.

Two 7-day camps, June-July 2021, producing Magic in the Music. For ages 9-18.

Three 7-day camps in July 2021, producing Practically Peter Pan. For ages 7-13.

Two 7-day camps in August 2021, producing Kidz on Broadway 4. For ages 9-18.



Camp Love-a-Pet – Spartanburg Humane Society

Half-day camp for children who love animals. The program is held at the Spartanburg Humane Society.

Week-long sessions for grades 5-7 and grades 8-10. Two-hour mini camps for children entering grades 3-4.



YMCA Summer Camp – Spartanburg

Too many options to list here. Check out their options by visiting the Y’s website here.



USC Upstate:

The University of South Carolina Upstate offers a variety of summer academic and athletic camps for middle school, and high school students. Check out the full list here.



ANDERSON:

Anderson Arts Center:

AgesAges 4 – 12: Half Day Camps at the Anderson Arts CenterAges 6 – 12: Full Day Camps at the Anderson Arts CenterAges 13 – 18: C. R. E. A. T. E. Workshop

RatesHalf Day Camp Fees: $110 members / $130 non-membersFull Day Camp Fees: $160 members / $180 non-membersC.R.E.A.T.E Workshop Fees: $150 members / $170 non-members

TimesHalf day camps at the Arts Warehouse: 8:00 am – 12:00 noonFull day camps at the Arts Warehouse: 8:00 am – 5:00 pmC.R.E.A.T.E Workshop: 12:15 pm – 5:30 pm

More information and registration forms can be found here.



Market Theatre – Anderson:

Frozen Musical CampAges 7-12July 12-16, 26-30,OR August 9-13Daily 9am-3pm

Acting/Improv Teen CampAges 13-18June 28-July 2Daily 9am-3pm

Design CampJuly 19-23Ages 7-12 9am-12pm-OR-Ages 13-181pm-4pm

Musical Theatre IntensiveAge 12-18 & CollegeAugust 2-69am-12pm-OR-1pm-4pm

More info can be found here.

