SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County School District announced the retirement of its superintendent, who served for over 20 years.

According to Spartanburg School District Six, Dr. Darryl Ownings announced his retirement after 21 years as superintendent, 31 years in the district, and 36 years in public education.

Dr. Owings expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve in Spartanburg District Six. “I am overwhelmed with the amount of support and dedication I have witnessed over the years… It has been a true honor to serve in this role and I am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved, while working together…”

During Owings’ time as superintendent, safety has always been a top priority, according to the school district. District Six was among the first in the country to acquire school resource officers, armed guards, and weapons detection systems district-wide.

Dr. Owings’ last day as superintendent will be July 1.

Dr. Darryl Ownings (Source: Spartanburg School District 6) Ken Kiser (Source: Spartanburg School District 6)

The board voted to name Mr. Ken Kiser acting superintendent, beginning July 1. Mr. Kiser is currently the Deputy Superintendent in District Six.

The District Six Board of Trustees is developing a solid transition plan to open the 2023-24 school year.