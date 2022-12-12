SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate school district is mourning the loss of an elementary school teacher.

Spartanburg County School District Six said Melissa Parris passed away after her battle with cancer.

Parris taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary for 25 years.

“She loved her students dearly and made it her mission to not only teach them the basics of academics, but also how to be life-long learners, friends, and neighbors,” the district said about Parris.

Parris spent a total of 30 years in education.