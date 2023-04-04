SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Counties in the Upstate are having a friendly competition with the goal to clean up their communities.

It’s called “Team Up to Clean Up” and it was started by “Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful,” an organization whose mission is to make residents aware of litter reduction, recycling and keeping the county beautiful.

Eight counties in the Upstate will host events every weekend until April 22nd to see who can collect the most litter.

You can also borrow equipment from Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful to go out on your own and collect litter in your area.

Since the beginning of the year, over 11,000 pounds of litter have been collected in Spartanburg County.

“That’s averaging more than a thousand pounds a week,” said Claire Russos with Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful “so that’s huge.”

Events are held every Saturday throughout Spartanburg County in the upstate and you can register to volunteer HERE.

April 8 from 9 a.m.-1 a.m., the intersection of Highway 80 and Victor Avenue in Greer

April 12 from 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m., Powell Mill Rd in Spartanburg

April 15 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Old Spartanburg Highway in Wellford

April 15 from 10 a.m.-Noon, meet at the Pacolet Fire Department

April 21 from 11a.m.-Noon, 164 Carver Mill Rd in Spartanburg

Earth Day clean-up events: