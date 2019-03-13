Upstate teen charged with murdering grandmother in burglary Video

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) -- Authorities say one suspect who fatally wounded a woman during a burglary is the victim’s grandson.

Decota Brown, 19, and Hunter Hunnicutt, 17, returned to court Tuesday to face upgraded charges.

Seneca police originally charged the teens with attempted murder and burglary.

Police say the teens broke into a home Thursday and shot Brown’s 73-year-old grandmother multiple times.

The victim, Geraldine Castle, died at a hospital from her injuries on Monday.

Police say the charges were upgraded to murder following Castle’s death.

Brown and Hunnicutt remain in jail without bond.

"We don't believe this was planned,” Seneca Police Capt. Casey Bowling said. “We believe this is just a residential burglary that had gone bad."