Upstate teen pulled on stage to play guitar at Green Day concert

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate teen and his family are reeling from excitement after something big happened at a concert they attended last weekend.

Clay Case, a 17-year-old from Gaffney, said he’s a huge fan of the band Green Day. He bought tickets to their ‘Hella Mega Tour’ last year and was disappointed when it was canceled due to the pandemic.

The tour ramped back up this year and Case attended the Atlanta concert this past weekend.

Case has been a guitar player for several years now. He was born from Rock n’ Roll dad and a country music-loving mom.

The Cases’ have poured into Clay’s passion over the years and it was a no-brainer for them to take him to a Green Day concert that he’d been waiting to attend for the last year.

Clay’s mother said that’s when the unthinkable happened.

“We were standing outside of the stadium and all of a sudden we hear the crowd chanting ‘Clay, Clay Clay’ and my husband said ‘Allison don’t get your hopes up it could be another Clay in the audience’ then my daughter checked Snapchat and saw that it was him,” Allison case, Clay’s mother, said.

The band Green Day scoped out Clay from the audience and allowed him to come onstage to play their song ‘Knowledge’ on the guitar.

The crowd fell in love with his skills and the band allowed him to keep playing for another song.

“I had a sign ready because I wanted to play with them just saying ‘Can I please play the guitar’ and I was lucky enough to get up there and play with them. I had so much adrenaline. I was just like ‘Oh my god. I actually did it,” Clay said.

The band then gave him a signed guitar and security escorted him out of the concert.

“It was wild the security had to escort him out because Green Day gave him the guitar and people were starting to flock as soon as he walked through those gates,” Allison Case, said.

Clay said the experience was cool and he ultimately hopes to play in his own band one day.

“I just played in front of a whole stadium. People were coming up to me asking ‘Hey can I get your picture’ it was pretty cool,” Clay said.