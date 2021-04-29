Upstate testing company offers easy and quick vaccination in drive-thru form

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–It has become easier than ever to find a vaccine appointment in South Carolina. Now, a local company is offering an even quicker and more simple solution.

Some say, it’s as easy as going to the bank.

“I checked the website this morning actually, and I wanted to find the J&J,” Jim Fritzsche, who got the vaccine, said.

The convenience of getting the one-shot vaccine in an easy drive-thru setting was key for him.

“I’m a busy man I didn’t want to have to come back a second time and wait in line near my office so this turned out to be super,” he said.

It’s something being offered by testing company ARCpoint Labs.

“You can schedule online. You pull up, you get one shot, you don’t even have to come back a second time with the J&J,” John Constantine, President and CEO of ARCpoint Franchise Group, said.

When the pandemic hit, Constantine said knew they could help with testing.

“Our core competence is serving businesses and their employers with drug testing, background checks, wellness checkups, those types of things,” he said.

And the next logical step was bringing the same expertise and ease to vaccinations.

“So as soon as vaccines became available we thought wow what a better way to serve the community again by offering vaccines through drive thru convenience so they can get it fast and easy without even leaving their car,” Constantine said.

ARCpoint is partnering with Grace Church at their locations in Simpsonville for the Johnson and Johnson and on Pelham Road for Moderna. They’re also offering clinics for businesses and non-profits that want to make it easier on their staff.

“We come to you, we provide the vaccine, and you can get back to your life,” Constantine said.

For Fritzche, the decision was an easy one–so he could get back to things like football games and traveling.

“I own property in Canada so I know they’re going to require that shot to cross the boarder,” he said.

And he’s well on his way.

You do need an appointment for a vaccine and you can do that right online.