Upstate therapist aims for mental health services for all

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – According to Mental Health In America South Carolina ranks 47 in access to mental health care.

Tomorrow’s Light Center, TLC, founder Charlton Hall, said he found other data rating South Carolina as low as 50.

Hall explained one of the biggest reason for lack of health access is insurance. Therefore, he’s applying for TLC to become a nonprofit.

“There’s high deductibles: $5,000 – $6,000 deductibles, and high premiums. Which make it difficult for people to be able to afford insurance. So, by going the nonprofit route, we will be able to provide assistance for those people,” Hall said.

In addition to insurance, Hall said it’s location that also hinders South Carolinians from getting access to proper mental health facilities.

