Upstate tow truck & rideshare drivers feeling impact of gas interruptions

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A sigh of relief for a lot of drivers as leaders with Colonial Pipeline announced Wednesday evening they’re back up and running. But they do warn, it may be several days before things get back to normal. Some businesses who rely on their trucks to serve you told 7 News, they’ve seen the impact of the gas interruptions firsthand.

Behind a door sits one of Ted Baldwin’s offices, a tow truck.

It’s a place where he can bring comfort and relief to those who need it badly.

Luckily right now, it has a full tank of gas.

“This is definitely something that we don’t prepare for on a daily basis,” said Owner of ALPHA Towing LLC, Ted Baldwin.

He and his crew have been busy helping drivers who have run out of fuel. The only problem is where to take them. The towing company is searching for stations stocked with gas while also making sure their tow trucks have a full tank.

“It’s not easy to get one of these trucks in there when there’s 20 to 40 cars waiting in line because maybe a fuel delivery just came,” Baldwin told 7 News.

“There has been an uptick in the amount of gas stations that are running out of gas. The fear of running out of gas has been a real thing unfortunately,” said Ernie King with AAA of the Carolinas.

It’s not just causing added stress for tow truck drivers but for rideshare drivers as well.

“I’ve had a lot of riders tell me they’ve waited an hour, some have waited two hours just to get me as their Uber. There was no one else, it was telling them no cars available,” said Uber Queen SC, Tesshea Adams.

Tesshea Adams, also known as the ‘Uber Queen SC’ told us, she hasn’t seen a lot of fellow drivers on the road.

And until things get back to normal, our tow truck driver said he’s not going to let any interruptions stop him from doing what he knows best.

“We don’t want to raise our costs to the community because we know it’s going to end in a short amount of time. It’s something we just have to adapt and overcome,” said Baldwin.

Even though the pipeline is back working, AAA leaders are reminding drivers to only get the gas you need and not hoard the supply.