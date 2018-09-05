Upstate trooper's life, sacrifice honored in Greenville County Video

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - An Upstate trooper's life and sacrifice was honored Wednesday in Greenville County.

Family, friends, and fellow state troopers gathered at Morningside Baptist Church on Pelham Road for a dedication ceremony that officially named I-385 at Bridges Road as the Daniel Keith Rebman, Jr. Memorial Interchange.

Rebman was killed in October 2017 when his patrol vehicle was struck near Bridges Road.

Rebman's wife, Michelle, said she hopes the sign will be a reminder of her husband's service.

"Then I began to think about who will see it everyday. Thousands of people local and passing through our state, people who Keith served as a trooper, people who need to be reminded of the humanity of the men and women who serve and protect us everyday," said Michelle.

Michelle and Keith have three young daughters.

During Wednesday's ceremony, she especially thanked Keith's law enforcement brotherhood for their continued support in this difficult time.

The dedication ceremony took place at Morningside Baptist, where Rebman and his family worshipped.

On October 24th, exactly one year since rebman died, the church will light the steeple in blue every night until November 4th. That's when the church will hold special Sunday services honoring all law enforcement.