Upstate utility workers continue to help with hurricane recovery

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–As hurricane season continues those in the lines of many recent storms are working to recover. And they’re getting the help of Duke Energy workers from right here in the Upstate.

Duke Energy has been helping with clean-up from hurricanes in this unusually active season. Crews were dispatched to help with the damage from Hurricane Sally, and more recently for Hurricane Delta.

Mitch Hutchins is on the ground in Lake Charles, Louisiana and said it’s important to help other communities, because you never know when your area will need support.

“The storms hit us and our families are home with no power and elderly parents or kids and children the whole deal, it makes us more willing to help them knowing if we were going through the same thing we’d want help and assistance,” he said.

There are about 200 Duke Energy workers helping with the cleanup from Delta from the Carolinas, Florida and the mid-west.