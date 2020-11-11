Upstate veterans honor fellow veterans in unique ways

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – On Wednesday, folks all across the Upstate honored those who’ve put their lives on the line for our freedom.

7 News spoke with some of our local veterans about what this day means to them.

“It’s a time to remember the sacrifices and the service they committed to in keeping America safe and free,” Steve Blackwell said.

On days like today–even in the rain–Steve Blackwell makes sure to honor those who’ve served our country.

“The ones I know, the ones I don’t know, even the neighbors. I have neighbors who are veterans,” he said.

This past Memorial Day, Blackwell came up with the idea to play taps for his neighborhood. He decided to do it again for Veterans Day.

“It’s an electronic bugle, so you don’t miss a beat, you don’t miss a note,” he said. “Even if nobody is listening, they’ll hear it. It will echo.”

Blackwell is a veteran himself, having served two years in Vietnam before he was injured. He’s also served in the South Carolina state guard for 12 years.

He’s been to more than 700 veterans’ funerals where he’s helped give fallen heroes their last military rights.

“You have many brothers when you’re in the military,” Blackwell said. “You look out for each other, you have their back, no matter what the situation is.”

And Blackwell wasn’t the only one to honor those who’ve answered the call.

Many students and teachers at Gaffney High School held a drive-thru Veterans Day event where they provided donuts and coffee and quite the show for vets who stopped by.

“Anyone who is willing to put their life on the line for people they don’t even know, that speaks volumes of their character and their integrity,” veteran and event organizer George Duncan said. “The least we can do is, one day a year, pay respect to them”

Steve Blackwell told 7 News he plans to make it a tradition to honor those heroes.

“On Memorial Day, which will be in May, I can picture myself standing out by the flagpole, playing to the neighborhood,” he said.