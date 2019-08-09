Upstate veterinarian dies from complications of drowning after incident on Lake Keowee

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said an Upstate veterinarian died Thursday morning at an area hospital from complications of drowning.

According to Coroner Karl Addis, Derek E. Lindsey, 47, of Seneca, died Thursday at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital following an incident on Lake Keowee last Saturday.

Addis said Lindsey was trying to find missing sunglasses and went under the water to retrieve them, and did not resurface.

A neighbor pulled Lindsey from the water and EMS crews responded to the scene just after 4:30 p.m.

CPR was performed and Lindsey was flown to GHS, where he was admitted to ICU.

Addis said Lindsey’s manner of death was classified as an accident.

Lindsey was a veterinarian at Clemson Animal Hospital.

The animal hospital issued the following statement on their Facebook page about Lindsey’s passing:

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we must inform our CAH family of the death of our beloved friend, Dr Derek Lindsey. The family asks for privacy and respect during this difficult time. Please pray for peace for the family while they make arrangements for their loved one.”