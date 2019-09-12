Upstate water company fined after coliform, E.coli found during test, failed to notify public

UNION COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate water company has been fined following a violation of the state primary drinking water regulation.

According to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s health regulation enforcement report, the Meansville-Riley Road Water Company system tested present for total coliform and E. coli and failed to notify the public.

The water company must submit a standard operating procedure to ensure all public notice requirements are met, must submit a corrective action plan to include proposed steps to address the violation, must pay a civil penalty for $3,000, and pay a stipulated penalty of $4,000 should any requirement of the order not be met.

