Upstate wedding planners see wave of couples eager to host ceremonies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As restrictions begin to loosen and the world is opening back up, wedding bells are back and ringing again.

After a backlog of several months worth of postponed or canceled wedding ceremonies — many Upstate wedding planners said they’re seeing at least double the amount of couples looking to tie the knot.

“During the pandemic it was difficult for everyone and it was really about guiding existing clients through their decision process,” Jennifer Dennis Monts, owner of Love this Little City and Curated Elopements, said “Either choosing to have a small wedding during the pandemic or move their wedding.”

Planners told us their calendars are quickly filling up or completely full for the remainder of 2021. A few planners said clients are even booking dates for Fall of 2022.

“May and October are really busy wedding months for Greenville and they’re [dates] really booking up. I had three separate inquiries for the beginning of October for the same date for 2022 and thats almost unheard of,” Monts said.

Monts said it’s important to be flexible with your wedding date in order to score your dream venue and vendors.

“In 2022 there’s still going to be a rush for those dates. Hopefully everything calms down in 2023,” Monts said.

Here’s a few tips for planning your post-pandemic ceremony: