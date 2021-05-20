Upstate wedding venues and vendors look to hire for upcoming season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Wedding season is upon us and many soon-to-be brides are welcoming a sense or normalcy as their big day approaches.

But some venues and vendors are still looking for help.

As Larkin’s prepares for a weekend of weddings it’s just more than a year after events came to a screeching halt.

“We laid off 330 people there was 8 of us left,” Kristina Murphy, executive vice president at Larkin’s Restaurants, said. “We were usually having 10 or 12 a weekend now we’re doing maybe one or two.”

They’re still working to get up to full staff since then.

“I can pull from the Grill Marks guys, or Limoncello, or the River or the sales girls come and help out and manage or I’m in the kitchen today because that’s where we’re short,” Murphy said.

And they’re not the only ones.

“We’ve been hiring some part time staff recently, some bartenders etc. To try and fill those event needs that we have,” Ashlea Dendy, with Old Cigar Warehouse, said.

They have open positions too.

“Definitely last minute events we do have to pay attention to will we be able to staff this,” Dendy said.

She’s looking for staff for weddings, but also for other events they hold, including their liquid catering business.

“People who have some bartending experience, are outgoing love the high paced event world,” Dendy said.

And although staffing is difficult right now Dendy and Murphy say this is what they do.

“We do have these last minute changes but I promise we’ll guide you through them,” Dendy said.

“In 2019, 2018 was our banner year since I had been here 14 years, and we want to get back there. And we will get back there,” Murphy said.

Venues and caterers are hiring everything from bartenders to sales reps and even experienced chefs.