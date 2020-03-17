Upstate weddings postponed due to Coronavirus concerns

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Love is in the air, but so are concerns about the Coronavirus, and those concerns are keeping some wedding bells from being heard in the Upstate.

“About 60 days out at this point, but we’ve been engaged, by the time we’re supposed to get married, it will be two years and three months,” Storm Ewing said.

Storm Ewing has been patiently waiting to marry her knight in shining armor for long enough, but with Coronavirus causing events to be canceled all around her, she can’t help but wonder if her dream wedding may not get to happen after all.

“Will the court even be able to get us a marriage license in time?”

Ewing told 7 News everything is up in the air at this point.

“I’m waiting on emails or I’m having to call already influx phone lines,” she said.

And she’s not the only one feeling the impact.

“We were supposed to have our first wedding of the year next week and they, along with all of our April weddings, have rescheduled for dates later in the year,” Danielle Hansen said.

Danielle Hansen is the owner of Spartanburg wedding venue Duncan Estate and she told 7 News the virus has definitely affected her business–especially with recent travel concerns and restrictions.

“The bride is German and the groom is Turkish, and 50% of their guests were supposed to be flying in from Europe,” Hansen said about one of their upcoming weddings.

“98% of our guests are at least two hours away,” Ewing said about her own wedding.

And it’s not just impacting brides, grooms, and their guests, but everyone else involved in the big day, like caterers, photographers, and florists.

“It’s more of like frustration because it’s not something anyone can really control,” Ewing said.

Both Ewing and Hansen, though, are keeping a positive outlook and hoping the love bug is stronger than the Coronavirus.

“At this point, we’re both just kind of ready to be married,” Ewing said. “We’re not going to postpone it. Worst case, we’ll go to the courthouse as soon as we can.”

“It’s going to be what you make of it,” Hansen added. “At the end of the day, you’re going to be married and that’s what really matters.”

Hansen said her team at Duncan Estate has ways of making weddings still just as special, but safe during these uncertain times, with social distancing; and she recommends that brides ask their videographers about live-streaming the ceremony for anyone who can’t or doesn’t want to attend due to fear of Coronavirus.