Upstate, WNC could see snow Thursday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Storm Team 7 has been tracking the possibility of snow for Upstate and the Western North Carolina.

Carolinas’ Chief Meteorologist Christy Henderson said temperatures will dip into the 30s overnight into Thursday morning. Rain will start early Thursday morning and turn into snow throughout the day.

She said there will be a better chance of snow north of Interstate 85 throughout Thursday afternoon. North Carolina could see 1-2 inches of snow, beginning at 8 a.m. and going into the late afternoon.

Snow showers will be possible throughout the Upstate by late Thursday afternoon and evening.

Skies are expected to clear by Thursday night and a hard freeze will be expected by early Friday morning.

The mountain areas of North Carolina should be cautious of black ice early Friday morning.