GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman was found dead Monday night after a house fire in Greenwood.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said the fire occurred around 10:40 p.m. at the 200 block of Augusta Circle.

First Responders located the woman after responding to the fire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the woman as 54-year-old Jeanette C. Ochse, of Greenwood.

An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week to determine the cause and manner of death.

The fire remains under investigation by the coroner’s office, Greenwood County Fire Service and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.