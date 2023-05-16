HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 23-year-old woman died after a three-vehicle crash in the area of West Highway 501 and Pee Dee S. Road just north of Aynor on Monday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

One of the vehicles involved, a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox, had two occupants who were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, SCHP said.

The second vehicle, a Dodge Ram, had one person killed and two others taken by EMS to Florence, but their condition was not immediately available.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Samantha Peeler, of Gaffney, South Carolina, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 2019 Dodge Journey, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the SCHP.

The crash happened after the Chevrolet Equinox was traveling east on Highway 501 attempting to cross, while the Dodge Journey and Dodge Ram were traveling north on Highway 501, SCHP said.

SCHP said the Equinox hit the Dodge Ram and the Dodge Journey while crossing, before continuing to cross and hitting a tree.

HCFR was dispatched at about 4:11 p.m.