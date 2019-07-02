Upstate woman killed when car crashes into home, lands on bed

OCONEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The coroner says a Seneca woman died when a driver trying to flee a traffic stop crashed into the victim’s home and landed on her bed.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said the crash happened around 11:37 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Clemson Boulevard and Wells Highway in Seneca.

The victim is identified as 39-year-old Vanessa Leanne Neimeyer.

Addis said Neimeyer was in bed when the vehicle crashed through the basement of the house at 10695 Clemson Boulevard and landed on top of Neimeyer who was in bed.

Neimeyer died at the scene.

The victim reportedly lived there with her mother and grandparents.

The driver had fled a license checkpoint on Wells Highway, which is a few miles from the victim’s home, and was pursued by S.C. Highway Patrol troopers before crashing into the home, according to Addis.

The crash is under investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Addis said the driver, whose name hasn’t been released, is facing charges.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

