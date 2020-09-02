Upstate woman plans to drive to Lake Charles to help rebuild, needs donations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Amy Gaines lives in Upstate S.C., but right now her heart belongs to her hometown of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Hurricane Laura left people in the community homeless, while some are in dire need of necessities to survive- which is why Amy is making a trip down to the gulf coast to donate supplies and help rebuild.

“It is truly unimaginable. It’s almost like a movie or a war zone is what a lot of my friends and family have been describing it as. They really need our help,” Gaines said.

She’s asking community members to help by donating essential supplies such as water, Gatorade, hygiene items and diapers. Gaines said she’ll need tools such as chainsaws, rakes and tarps to cover the torn roofs.

“The damage is just surreal. People have been getting text messages and people are saying ‘Hey I finally came back and this is what I came home to’ and it’s just a pile of rubbish where their home used to be,” Gaines said.

Her friends and family said gasoline and power are a major source of concern in Lake Charles, and she plans to fill a large tank with gasoline before reaching the city to help residents in need.

Ashton Link, the owner of 613 Boutique and friend of Gaines, is allowing her store to be a drop- off location for any donations from community members in the Greenville area.

“We’re here to support, so anything I can do for anybody in relief efforts I am going to do it,” Link said.

Gaines will be accepting donations until Thursday then all donations will be hauled off in 24 foot trailer by Amy and her crew down to Lake Charles.

A few items still needed include:

Water or Gatorade

Blue Tarps

Box Fans

Bug Spray

Rakes, work gloves, roofing nails, hammers

Diapers and Baby Formula

Dog and Cat Food

Hygiene Products

Lawn or contractor garbage bags

Non perishable food items

Donation Drop-off location:

613 Boutique – 2400 N Pleasantburg Dr G, Greenville, SC 29609 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on Amy’s journey to help rebuild after Hurricane Laura, please click here.