ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Kyleen Waltman has been arrested and is expected to have a bond hearing on Wednesday, according to the Abbeville County Detention Center.

This comes seven months after Waltman was “viciously attacked” by three dogs in March.

Waltman had both of her arms amputated and had several surgeries following the attack before being released from the hospital in May.

The owner of the dogs, Justin Minor, was arrested and charged on March 23rd.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more details about Waltman’s arrest.