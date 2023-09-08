GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman got a big surprise when her scratch-off ticket won $100,000.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket was purchased at the Quick Pantry #16 on Calhoun Avenue.

The winner said that winning is amazing and she is grateful to be able to buy and take care of the things that she needs to.

“It’s my favorite ticket,” she told lottery officials.

The winner beat the 1 in 600,000 odds to win the last top prize of $100,000.