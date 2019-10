COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate woman won $250,000 this week while playing the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The woman, from Boiling Springs, bought two lottery tickets. She didn’t win with either of those tickets, but decided to try it out again.

“I’m debt free,” the woman said after winning the Midnight Money scratch-off. “And I’m taking a vacation.”

New Corner Mart in Spartanburg sold the winning ticket and will receive $2,500 in commission.