SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three years after winning $250,000 playing the lottery, an Upstate woman has done it again winning $300,000.

Lottery Officials said the winning scratch-off was purchased at the On the Go convenience store on Gossett Road in Spartanburg.

“Yeah, I’ve been told I’m lucky,” the two-time lottery winner confessed.

The winner said she was thinking about how great it would be to win big again when she got her wish.

“I blessed people with the first win,” she said.

And she’s planning do to the same with the second one.

Five top prizes of $300,000 remain in the 100X game at odds of 1 in 1,000,000.

On the Go in Spartanburg received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.