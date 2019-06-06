Upstate’s largest golf tournament tees off in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Upstate’s biggest golf tournament of the year teed off Thursday morning at the Thornblade Club in Greer.

The BMW Pro-Am, which runs through Sunday, brought more than 300 professional, amateur and celebrity golfers to compete and raise money for charity.

Fighting pockets of rain, fans came prepared Thursday with umbrellas and waterproof jackets as they watched players take the course.

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre garnered one of the largest crowds as he teed off at about 12:30 p.m. He also signed an autograph for a fan.

“He’s not stopping for most people, and he stopped for me,” said John Robinson, fan. “I was like, ‘is he really going to stop?’ and he turned around.”

MLB Hall Of Famer Ozzie Smith also drew a crowd and stopped to sign one fan’s magazine cover of him.

“That was awesome,” said Tim Smith, fan. “He was very nice to sign it, and it will be hanging on my wall.“

With storms in the forecast, media representatives for the event said that as long as the water is not standing on the course, they’ll continue to play with the exception of lightning.

Thursday’s showers, however, were no match for those dedicated enough to stand on the sidelines.

“A little bit of rain, but it’s still a lot of fun,” said Summer Winslow, a mother from Columbia. “It’s just neat. I like to see all the people, see all the spectators, be one of them, see it.“

For more information about the BMW Charity Pro-Am, including tickets and rules and regulations, click here.