Uptick in hepatitis A cases seen in Upstate, health officials say

(WSPA) – In May 2019, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials declared a statewide outbreak of hepatitis A, and said the recent increases in hepatitis A cases has “only been observed in the Upstate region.”

On Tuesday, DHEC officials released the number of hepatitis A cases reported by counties in the Upstate since Jan. 1, 2020:

  • Abbeville – 7
  • Anderson – 94
  • Cherokee – 10
  • Greenville – 34
  • Greenwood – 52
  • Laurens – 8
  • Oconee – 15
  • Pickens – 12
  • Spartanburg – 19

The number of cases in the Upstate since Jan. 1 totaled 251.

DHEC officials said part of their response to the outbreak was to investigate all reported cases including contact tracing, have educational campaigns and vaccine outreach efforts for high-risk groups.

According to DHEC, COVID-19 has made the control efforts used in their response to the hepatitis A outbreak more difficult.

AnMed Health officials said they’ve seen an uptick of 80 plus cases and said within the last eight weeks 70 percent of he cases as a result of drug use and unclean needles.

According to AnMed Health officials, people can also get hepatitis A through things such as sharing food and person to person contact.

For more information on hepatitis A and the current outbreak, click here.

