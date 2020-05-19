Uptick in hepatitis A cases seen in Upstate, health officials say

(WSPA) – In May 2019, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials declared a statewide outbreak of hepatitis A, and said the recent increases in hepatitis A cases has “only been observed in the Upstate region.”

On Tuesday, DHEC officials released the number of hepatitis A cases reported by counties in the Upstate since Jan. 1, 2020:

Abbeville – 7

Anderson – 94

Cherokee – 10

Greenville – 34

Greenwood – 52

Laurens – 8

Oconee – 15

Pickens – 12

Spartanburg – 19

The number of cases in the Upstate since Jan. 1 totaled 251.

DHEC officials said part of their response to the outbreak was to investigate all reported cases including contact tracing, have educational campaigns and vaccine outreach efforts for high-risk groups.

According to DHEC, COVID-19 has made the control efforts used in their response to the hepatitis A outbreak more difficult.

AnMed Health officials said they’ve seen an uptick of 80 plus cases and said within the last eight weeks 70 percent of he cases as a result of drug use and unclean needles.

According to AnMed Health officials, people can also get hepatitis A through things such as sharing food and person to person contact.

For more information on hepatitis A and the current outbreak, click here.