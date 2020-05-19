Uptick in hepatitis A cases seen in Upstate, health officials say

(WSPA) – In May 2019, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials declared a statewide outbreak of hepatitis A, and said the recent increases in hepatitis A cases has “only been observed in the Upstate region.”
On Tuesday, DHEC officials released the number of hepatitis A cases reported by counties in the Upstate since Jan. 1, 2020:
- Abbeville – 7
- Anderson – 94
- Cherokee – 10
- Greenville – 34
- Greenwood – 52
- Laurens – 8
- Oconee – 15
- Pickens – 12
- Spartanburg – 19
The number of cases in the Upstate since Jan. 1 totaled 251.
DHEC officials said part of their response to the outbreak was to investigate all reported cases including contact tracing, have educational campaigns and vaccine outreach efforts for high-risk groups.
According to DHEC, COVID-19 has made the control efforts used in their response to the hepatitis A outbreak more difficult.
AnMed Health officials said they’ve seen an uptick of 80 plus cases and said within the last eight weeks 70 percent of he cases as a result of drug use and unclean needles.
According to AnMed Health officials, people can also get hepatitis A through things such as sharing food and person to person contact.
For more information on hepatitis A and the current outbreak, click here.