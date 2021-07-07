Uptown Greenwood hosts 20th annual Festival of Discovery with blues music and BBQ competition

Greenwood, SC (WSPA) – Uptown Greenwood is welcoming people from all over the area to their premier event July 8, 9 and 10th.

Executive Director of Discover Greenwood, Kelly McWhorter said the festival will begin Thursday at 6 when major roads near the city center will be closing.

There will be barbecue available after 11 AM on days of the festival for purchase and blues music will be played by local and national bands throughout the festival.

On Saturday at noon there will be a hotdog eating contest as well as amusement rides and activities for children.

Visit the uptown Greenwood website for a schedule and list of events