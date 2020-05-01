Uptown market in Greenwood SC turns farmers market into drive-through

Greenwood, S.C. (WSPA)- The uptown market, the farmers market in Greenwood South Carolina has changed format during the coronavirus pandemic to cater to its customers in a safe and healthy way while still providing produce.

Market organizer stephanie Turner said the market typically welcomes several vendors laying their products out on tables for customers but on Wednesdays and Saturdays the market has changed format.

Customers can pre-order online and drive up to receive their pre-bagged supply of produce and other items.

Turner said tables will not be set up and this will be away for farmers market attendance to deliver groceries to customers in their vehicles to stay safe and healthy with as little contact as possible.

To pre-order or see the line of visit the uptown market Facebook page or their website.

