US asks Supreme Court to hear Boston Marathon bomber’s case

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted and sentenced to death for carrying out the April 15, 2013, Boston Marathon bombing attack that killed three people and injured more than 260. On Friday, July 31, 2020, a federal appeals court overturned the Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence. On Tuesday, Oct. 7, Justice Department lawyers, seeking to reinstate the death penalty, petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case. (FBI via AP, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has asked the nation’s highest court to review the case of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, whose death sentence was thrown out over concerns with the jury selection process.

In a petition filed Tuesday, Justice Department lawyers called Tsarnaev’s case “one of the most important terrorism prosecutions in our nation’s history.”

They said the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was wrong when it ruled Tsarnaev deserves a new trial to decide whether he should be executed.

Prosecutors are asking the court to hear and decide the case this term, which ends in June, “to avoid further delay in this long-running and critically important prosecution.”

