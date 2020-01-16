US Census Bureau to hire thousands in Asheville, Greenville

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The U.S. Census Bureau must fill jobs in Greenville and Asheville within the next 60 days.

Up to 4,900 jobs in the Asheville and 4,100 in the Greenville offices must be filled.

These census taker and office personnel positions pay $14.50-$17.00 an hour, according to a Census spokesperson.

With the start of the census fast approaching, the Census Bureau is continuing to ramp up its recruitment efforts to hire up to 500,000 people nationwide.

On Jan. 21, Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham will travel to Alaska to personally count the first person in the census, which will kick off in the rest of the country in late March.

Successful applicants will play a critical role in ensuring everyone in Asheville and Greenville is accurately counted in 2020.

Responses to the 2020 Census are used by state, local, and federal officials to determine billions of dollars of funding every year for the next 10 years for critical public services such as hospitals, schools, emergency response services, and road maintenance and construction.

For more information on how to apply, visit the Census 2020 website here.