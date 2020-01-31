1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Buncombe County Schools Oconee County Schools

US declares emergency, new entry restrictions due to virus

News

by: DEB RIECHMANN Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Washington (AP) – The United States has declared a public health emergency because of a new virus that hit China and has spread to other nations.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar also announced that President Donald Trump will temporarily bar entry to the U.S. of foreign nationals believed to be a risk of transmitting the virus.

The new restrictions begin Sunday afternoon.

Americans returning from Hubei province, the center of the outbreak, will be required to undergo 14 days of quarantine.

Others returning from elsewhere in China will be allowed to self-monitor their condition for a similar period.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store