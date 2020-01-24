US fines Delta $50,000 for booting off 3 Muslim passengers

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
(AP) – Delta Air Lines is being fined $50,000 for ordering three Muslim passengers off planes after the airline’s own security officials cleared them to fly.

Delta denies any wrongdoing but admits it could have handled the situations differently.

The U.S. Transportation Department released a consent order in the cases on Friday.

The government is requiring that Delta employees involved in the incidents get cultural-sensitivity training.

One case involved a Muslim couple kicked off a Delta plane in Paris.

The other involved a man booked on a Delta flight from Amsterdam to New York. Both cases happened in 2016. 

