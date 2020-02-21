US has spent over $1B to prevent spread of coronavirus; border authorities on high alert

1  of  143
Closings and Delays
Abiding Peace Academy Advent Children's Center Allergy Partners of the Foothills - Moore Allergy Partners of the Foothills - Spartanburg Anderson Co. School District 3 Anderson County DSN Board Admin Anderson County DSN Board ADP Anderson County Government Offices Anderson County Meals on Wheels Any Lab Test Now - Greenville Asheville Christian Academy Asheville City Schools B & C Tax Pros Bailey Insurance Agency, Inc. Bethel Child Enrichment Program Bo-Peep Day Care Center Brookwood Preschool Academy Buncombe County Schools Bundle of Joy Academy Burke County Schools Calhoun Falls Charter School Chapman Cultural Center Charles Lea Center Cherokee County Schools - SC Chester County Schools City of Mauldin City Of Seneca Clemson Episcopal Day School Converse College Country Day School - Greer DaVita Dialysis - Rutherford Co. DSI Lyman Dialysis Earle Street Baptist - Greenville Early Learning Center, Anderson Mill Rd Baptist Eastside Day Care Center Eddlemon Adventist School Einstein Academy Erhardt Leimer Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC Fairview Baptist Weekday Preschool Falls Park Dentistry First Baptist Spartanburg - Weekday Preschool First Presbyterian Church - Spartanburg Foothills Nephrology Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp Fruitland Baptist Bible College GHS Traumatic Brain Injury Program GMH Services Graham County Schools Greenville County Schools Greenville Tech Child Development Center Greenville Technical College Greenwood Co. District 50 Greenwood Co. District 51 Greenwood Co. District 52 Hart County Schools Haywood County Schools Henderson County Schools His Kids East Flat Rock IFBC Child Development Center Ink World USA Intedge Manufacturing Jackson County Schools Kids First Child Development Kids Konnection Childcare,Inc. La Petite Academy Lake Lure Classical Academy Land n Sea Laurens Academy Laurens Co. Schools District 55 Laurens Co. Schools District 56 Little Footprints Too Little Miracles-Mayo Little Tots Learning Academy Macon County Schools Madison County Schools - NC Mayland Community College McDowell County Schools McDowell County Transit McDowell Technical College Memorial UMC Child Enrichment Midway Weekday Ministry Miss Tammys Little Learning Center Mitchell County Schools Mobile Meals of Spartanburg Montessori School of Anderson Montessori West Mside Weekday Preschool New Day Clubhouse Oakbrook Preparatory School Oconee County Courthouse Oconee County Government Offices Pickens County Schools Piedmont Eye Associates Piedmont Technical College Polk County Local Government Polk County Schools Pork Rind Factory Precious Jewels Private School Revman International Distribution Robins Nest Child Care, LLC Rockie Bull Allstate Insurance Agency Rocky Creek Christian Academy Senior Centers of Cherokee County, Inc. Southern Eye Associates Southside Christian School Sparkle City Dental Spartanburg Christian Academy Spartanburg Co School Districts Spartanburg Co. District 3 Spartanburg Day School Spartanburg Methodist College Springs Christian Day School St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School St. James Methodist. Kindergarten St. Josephs Catholic School - Greenville St. Marys Catholic School St. Matthews Episcopal Preschool St. Paul UMC Preschool State Government Offices-Laurens County State Government Offices-Oconee County State Government Offices-Pickens County Stewart Family Eye Care, PC Sunshine Preschool-Chesnee Swenson & Associates Tender Loving Care - Laurens The Childrens Cove LLC The Mountain Community School-Hendersonville The Village School of Gaffney Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy Transylvania County Schools Tri-County Technical College Trinity Preschool UNC Asheville Union Christian Day School Union County Council on Aging Union County Schools Union Disabilities Unique Kids Upstate Lung and Critical Care Specialists PC Wanda Bradey & Hugh Fowler - State Farm Insurance West Anderson Church of God Westside Dermatology

US has spent over $1B to prevent spread of coronavirus; border authorities on high alert

News

by: Sandra Sanchez

Posted: / Updated:

MISSION, Texas (Border Report) — The deadly coronavirus has cost the federal government over $1 billion already, and immigration officials are using extreme caution as they screen incoming travelers and migrants crossing the Southwest border, a South Texas lawmaker said.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, vice chairman of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee said during a news conference Wednesday, that these costs so far include over $700 million in coronavirus research, which is being conducted National Institute of Health.

He said officials with the Department of Homeland Security are in constant talks with his subcommittee to ensure enough money is available to provide preventative measures “to make sure the men and women doing their jobs are protected.”

Officially named COVID-19, the virus has infected nearly 275,000 people worldwide and is blamed for at least 2,228 deaths. In the United States, there are 29 active cases, including one patient who is being treated at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, said Cuellar, whose district includes a portion of the city. So far, there have been no U.S. deaths from COVID-19.

Cuellar says a reduction in flights from China, as well as travel restrictions on those returning from certain countries, has helped to keep the virus from spreading en masse to the United States.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that “the U.S. government has taken unprecedented steps” to prevent the spread of the virus. This includes a Feb. 2 White House proclamation restricting entry to any foreign nationals who have been in China within 14 days. And calling for stepped-up screening measures at U.S. ports of entry.

“This has not impacted the ability for Customs and Border Protection to execute or sustain their Homeland Security mission. CBP continues to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and there is an office inside of Homeland that is being coordinated to make sure we have a whole government approach to this novel coronavirus,” Cuellar said.

His committee could fund a supplemental spending bill, if there is a need, he said.

Initial testing on a vaccine is expected to begin in April. Creating a vaccine “will take millions and millions and millions of dollars,” and up to 18 months, he said.

Cuellar said that since Jan. 1, there have been 312 apprehensions of Chinese migrants on the Southwest border, including 12 in Laredo and 191 in the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas. None have tested positive for the virus, he said. But agents continue to try to identify and migrants who might exhibit signs of the virus during every apprehension.

“They have certain steps they take to make sure they protect themselves,” said Cuellar, who is privy to daily briefings with health officials on the coronavirus. Cuellar said next week he also will meet with the Texas Health and Human Services Executive Commissioner Dr. Courtney Phillips in his Washington, D.C., office over this issue.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store