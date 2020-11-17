US judge blocks Trump Administration rule inhibiting unions

FILE – In this April 8, 2020, file photo, health care workers carry personal belongings of a patient who is evacuated to a waiting ambulance the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside, Calif. A federal judge on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, blocked a Trump Administration rule that opponents said would have harmed the bargaining rights of more than 500,000 home health care workers in California and several hundred thousand additional workers across the nation. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge is blocking a Trump Administration rule that opponents say would have harmed the bargaining rights of more than 500,000 home healthcare workers in California and several hundred thousand additional workers across the nation.

The San Francisco-based judge found Tuesday that changing Medicaid state payment requirements would have made it tougher for states to deduct employee benefits and union dues from workers’ paychecks.

They help low-income seniors and people with disabilities bath, eat, get dressed, take medication and move about.

The challenge was filed by attorneys general in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Oregon and Washington.

Spokesmen for the federal agency did not immediately comment.