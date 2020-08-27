US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 2.91%

FILE – In this May 22, 2020 file photo a sold sign stands in front of a house in Brighton, N.Y. U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages fell this week, on Thursday, Aug. 27, with historically low levels continuing to fuel homebuying demand. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average rate on the 30-year home loan declined to 2.91% from 2.99% last week.(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages fell this week, with historically low levels continuing to fuel homebuying demand.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average rate on the 30-year home loan declined to 2.91% from 2.99% last week. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 2.46% from 2.54% last week.

Homebuying demand continues as one of few bright spots in the pandemic-struck economy, especially for prospective buyers considering a first-time purchase.

The trend is poised to stretch the homebuying season, already extended from the traditional spring to summer, into the fall, Freddie Mac says.

