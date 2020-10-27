US Secretary of Education DeVos to visit schools in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Deputy Secretary of Education Dr. Mitchell Zais, South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman will be visiting to schools in Anderson County today.

DeVos, Zais and Spearman, will first visit Belton Preparatory Academy, located at 5901 Belton Highway in Belton, at 10:15 a.m.

At Belton Preparatory Academy, the education leaders will visit classrooms, as well as host a roundtable discussion with leaders, teachers, parents and students to learn about the charter school and its partnership with Erskine College.

At 12:15 p.m., DeVos, Zais and Spearman will head to Anderson Institute of Technology, located at 315 Pearman Dairy Road in Anderson.

They are expected to tour classrooms, as well as have a meet-and-greet with students and instructors.